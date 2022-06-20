Aldridge golden girl Tully Kearney breaks a second world record

Tully Kearney broke two world records and won three gold medals at the World Para Swimming Championships

The Aldridge athlete, who has generalised dystonia, beat her own world record in the S5 100m freestyle that she set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, when she won gold at the world championships in Madeira, Portugal.

It comes after the 25-year-old set another world record by claiming gold in the S5 50m freestyle – taking her haul in Madeira to three golds as she defended all three titles she won in London in 2019.

“It’s completely unreal, I don’t think anyone was expecting that so I’m kind of speechless but extremely happy,” she said. “Spending some time in Loughborough temporarily five weeks before worlds was a tough decision but it’s made a massive difference and a happy swimmer is always going to swim fast so it gives me a lot to think about going forward.”

She will now defend those titles at the World Championships in Manchester next year, in a pool she knows well having attended university in the city.