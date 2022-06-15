Tully Kearney on top of the world

Great Britain's Tully Kearney during the Women's 200m Freestyle - S5 Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Wednesday August 25, 2021..

Kearney dominated the women's S5 50m freestyle in Madeira, Portugal as she won in 34.07 seconds – more than three seconds clear of the field.

It comes after she also claimed three golds at the 2019 event in London, and four in the 2015 competition in Glasgow.

Kearney, who has generalised dystonia, had even gone into the race carrying a shoulder injury.

"I’m still pretty shocked with that. I didn’t even know if I was going to race due to my injury but I’m just over the moon," said Kearney.

“I’ve had to be a lot more sensible and race smart, which is something I struggle with as a natural racer. But in order to keep my shoulder going throughout the meet, I’ve got to be sensible throughout the heats and then go for it in the final.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do as the meet progresses”.

Kearney will hope to build on her 50m success as she competes in the S5 200m freestyle on Friday and the S5 100m freestyle on Saturday.

She also took to Twitter after her world record feat and said: "Ecstatic to retain my World Championship title.

"I have no idea where that World Record time came from especially considering I’ve been dealing with an injury the past couple of months."

Kearney went on to thank British Para Swimming physiotherapy and athlete health lead, Ritchie Barber for his support along with swim coach Gareth McNarry and the Loughborough Swimming team.

The gold medal adds to Kearney's long list of accolades as she builds towards the Paris Paralympics in 2024.