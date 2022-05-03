Notification Settings

Robbie James defends his snooker title

SportPublished: Comments

Robbie James retained his Individual Championship crown as the Staffs & West Midlands Snooker League’s blue riband event was cpntest between two former champions.

The Landywood ace overcame 2018 winner Simon Hickman (Sedgley Ex Serviceman’s Club) 4-1 to clinch the championship for the fourth time at Wednesfield Conservative Club.

James opened with a break of 39 in the first real chance of the first frame, eventually winning him the match, but Hickman got a lucky double on the pink and then sunk a tremendous long black to level things up.

Frame three went the way of James as he again got in early with a break of 31, following up with 37 to regain the lead, which he would not lose. James got Hickman in an extremely difficult snooker to take frame four, before sealing the title in the fifth after Hickman conceded.

The other event this week saw Golden Cue beat Wolverhampton Electric in the final of the 3x2 Handicap at Pennfields Bowling Club.

Electric went into the match with a slender 14-point handicap, with Michael Lane extending that with a 77-29 win against Hasib Hussain, only for Hasib to hit back in the next 68-24.

Graham McGarry took the next against Hasan Hussain by just three points, but Hasan won the next 62-32 to put Golden Cue into a nine-point lead with two frames to go. And Sajid Hussain won both against Pat McVey of Electric to earn Golden Cue their first title as a trio by an overall match score of 550-523.

