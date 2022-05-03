Robbie James defends his snooker title

Robbie James

The Landywood ace overcame 2018 winner Simon Hickman (Sedgley Ex Serviceman’s Club) 4-1 to clinch the championship for the fourth time at Wednesfield Conservative Club.

James opened with a break of 39 in the first real chance of the first frame, eventually winning him the match, but Hickman got a lucky double on the pink and then sunk a tremendous long black to level things up.

Frame three went the way of James as he again got in early with a break of 31, following up with 37 to regain the lead, which he would not lose. James got Hickman in an extremely difficult snooker to take frame four, before sealing the title in the fifth after Hickman conceded.

The other event this week saw Golden Cue beat Wolverhampton Electric in the final of the 3x2 Handicap at Pennfields Bowling Club.

Electric went into the match with a slender 14-point handicap, with Michael Lane extending that with a 77-29 win against Hasib Hussain, only for Hasib to hit back in the next 68-24.