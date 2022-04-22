Richard Mansell off to a solid start as it rains in Spain

England's Richard Mansell

The 27-year-old former Chase Terrace Technology College pupil opened the tournament with a one under par round of 69.

Mansell had reached the turn three under after birdies at the fifth, sixth and eighth. But his charge was checked by two dropped shots at the 15th hole.

Robert Rock, from Armitage near Rugeley, cared a level par 70.

The start of the tournament had been delayed by two hours and 15 minutes in the morning after rain left the Lakes Course in Tarragona flooded.

Former Shropshire and Herefordshire junior Oliver Farr ended the opening day one over par following a round of 71.

American Johannes Veerman and Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen both shot rounds of 64 to set the clubhouse target.

But South Africa’s Hennie Du Plessis and India’s SSP Chawrasia were also sitting on six under with two holes to play when play was ended for the day.

England’s Jack Senior was a shot behind on five under after a round that featured six birdies and one bogey.

Scotland’s David Law showed he was on the mend after recently being laid low by Covid with a bogey-free 65.