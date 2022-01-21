Just snow stopping skiing sisters!

Georgia Blaikie Elena Blaikie

The 13-year-old Stafford Grammar School pupil was in a starting line-up of 20 in her age group, with titles in three disciplines up for grabs during the three-day competition in Pila.

Georgia, who has been training in the alpine resort with the British Ski Academy since early December, successfully negotiated 55 gates in the slalom and completed the course in 55.68seconds to finish eighth.

A time of 72secs.79 in the giant slalom put her in 14th place, while her biggest challenge came in the super-G. A newbie to the high-speed event, Georgia had just one practice run before clocking 66.22secs on her super-G competition debut, to seal 13th position.

“It’s been brilliant to get back out on the mountains and I loved all three days of the championships. Because of Covid it was the first competition I’ve managed to do abroad in the last two years.

“The super-G was my favourite race. It’s a bit like giant slalom, however, the course is bigger and faster so it’s considered to be more dangerous – but it’s so much fun,” said Georgia, whose efforts move her a step closer to the elite skiers based all year round at international schools in the Alps.

The SGS pupil and her 15-year-old sister, Elena, both joined the English Schools’ Ski Association squad last month after they recorded impressive results at the English schools’ national finals in Norwich.

The alpine junior race calendar is widely affected by differing Covid-19 restrictions and vaccination rules across Europe. The Blaikie sisters and schoolmates Charlotte Ashton and Poppy Dixon were due to compete at the British schoolgirls’ competition in France this month, but the event was called-off. Meanwhile the Welsh championships in Switzerland are postponed until March and next month’s English alpine championships in Italy are under review. But it is hoped the British children’s alpine championships will go ahead in France during April.

Despite the competition turmoil, Georgia is continuing her six-week training camp in Pila alongside fellow British Ski Academy members.

“It’s really exciting and at least we’ve managed to get a bit of racing. There are some fantastic skiers here. I’m enjoying learning what I need to do to get better and get into the top five. The whole programme has made a huge difference to my performance. It’s definitely met my expectations,” added Georgia.

Elena has spent less time in Italy after deciding to return to the UK to concentrate on her GSCE

studies. Meanwhile her younger sister is taking advantage of Stafford Grammar’s elite player programme, aimed at allowing exceptional athletes to pursue their sport alongside schooling. She will travel home at the end of January but plans to head back to Europe if chamionships are given the green light.

SGS head of sports studies, Lee Harwood, commented: “The programme was set up in 2010 and has supported students in the fields of swimming, athletics, cricket and ski-ing. It’s been invaluable for pupils to keep on top of their studies whilst being able to train and play their sport at the highest level. It’s allowed some of our students to play for their national teams in countries such as Italy, Columbia, Australia and India. For Georgia, this is an outstanding opportunity which means she can compete and train in Italy over an extended period while keeping up with her normal education.”

After resting on Saturdays, the 45 academy youngsters spend each Sunday catching up on schoolwork. Mondays are dedicated to ski-ing, but the remaining weekdays are split between the classroom and the piste.