20 dead after fire at battery factory near South Korean capital – reports

Twenty people have died after a fire at a lithium battery factory near South Korea’s capital, according to reports.

The Yonhap news agency said 20 bodies had been found at the facility in Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Earlier, local fire official Kim Jin-young said rescue efforts were under way at the factory.

Twenty bodies were recovered (Yonhap via AP)

Foreign nationals had been reported missing, including Chinese citizens.

Mr Kim said the mobile phone signals of the missing people had been tracked from the second floor of the plant.

South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.