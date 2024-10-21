Biden ‘concerned’ about release of documents on Israel’s possible attack plans

President Joe Biden is “deeply concerned” about the release of classified documents on Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran, according to a White House spokesman.

US officials confirmed on Saturday that the administration is investigating an unauthorised release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the administration was still not certain if the classified information that became publicly disclosed was leaked or hacked.

Mr Kirby added that administration officials “don’t have any indication at this point that there’s an expectation that there’ll be additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain”.