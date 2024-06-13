US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky sign security deal

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have signed a long-term agreement designed to bolster Ukraine’s defences against Russia’s invasion.

Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Biden for the pact but said “the question has to be for how long the unity will last”, given upcoming US elections and the prospect of Republican Donald Trump returning to the White House.

Mr Biden tried to reassure Mr Zelensky.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrive to sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 in Savelletri, Italy (Alex Brandon/AP)

“They’ll have what they need,” Mr Biden said, referring to Ukraine.

Both men spoke on the sidelines of the annual Group of Seven summit, held this week in southern Italy.