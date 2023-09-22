Notification Settings

‘Psychotic’ 9/11 defendant unfit to stand trial, Guantanamo Bay judge rules

World NewsPublished:

A medical panel found that abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered Ramzi bin al-Shibh psychotic.

Guantanamo 9/11 Hearings
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled that a 9/11 defendant is unfit to stand trial after a medical panel found that abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.

Judge Colonel Matthew McCall made the decision, Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ron Flesvig said.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial over the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the September 11 2001 attacks by al Qaida.

A military medical panel last month diagnosed al-Shibh as having post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, and linked it to his abuse during his four years in CIA custody.

