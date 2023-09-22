‘Psychotic’ 9/11 defendant unfit to stand trial, Guantanamo Bay judge rules

Guantanamo 9/11 Hearings

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled that a 9/11 defendant is unfit to stand trial after a medical panel found that abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.

Judge Colonel Matthew McCall made the decision, Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ron Flesvig said.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial over the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the September 11 2001 attacks by al Qaida.