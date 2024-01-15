Peter Rhodes on a travelling inquiry, a whipped garden and windows that buckle in a heatwave
It's January, so it must be Scotland. The Covid inquiry, reckoned to be costing us taxpayers £200,000 a day, is off to Scotland this week and will appear in Wales next month, followed by Northern Ireland in April.
By Peter Rhodes
Published
All this dashing around is, we are told, to prevent the inquiry from becoming “London-centric.” It is also a reminder of how very easy it is to spend other people's money. The Covid inquiry has already cost more than £55 million and is expected to last until 2027.