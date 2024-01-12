Peter Rhodes on hankies, medals and the downside of being optimistic

Nifty? Doesn't the1950s-style exposed hankie simply suggest a man who was never allowed out of the house before being inspected by his mum?

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells handing back her CBE over the Horizon computer scandal is a reminder that these shiny gongs, and the social status that goes with them, are never really your own. Behave yourself or you may end up being obliged to post it back to Buckingham Palace, to a chorus of abuse from the peasantry. Think of it not as a gift but as a loan.