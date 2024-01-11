Peter Rhodes on TV ads, bright lights and why the best people don't make it to the White House

The tragedy of America is that although it is blessed with tens of millions of bright, educated people, when it comes to choosing presidential candidates it can't dig up anything better than Donald Trump, who has rather too many court appointments for comfort, and Joe Biden who keeps falling asleep. I can't be the only one observing the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bringing the sharpest of brains and a fine track record of diplomacy to the Middle East, and wondering why Americans of his calibre don't make it to the top.