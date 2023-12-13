Peter Rhodes on slogans, statistics and rations going astray in Gaza

Here's a slogan you won't see on the banners at pro-Palestine rallies in London: “May God take revenge on them.”

Those six words were spoken, with enormous courage, by a woman in Gaza. She was referring to Hamas, the terrorist gang which controls Gaza and which today stands accused of stealing food and other aid intended for civilians. Why haven't we heard more of this scandal? Possibly because Hamas has a track record of chucking dissenters off high buildings.