Peter Rhodes on fields, fertility and a funny man who has died too soon

Here is a law of nature: If a field contains a) a hole and b) a horse or horse-like animal, given time, the latter will fall into the former.

Matthew Perry – funny even without Friends

Admittedly, the storm drain near Market Drayton into which a donkey called Amigo tumbled a few days ago was concealed by leaves. But even if it had been clearly visible and marked with a large sign saying “HOLE,” the animal would eventually have fallen in. There is an unexplained but irresistible attraction between sudden drops and ungulates. Ask any fire fighter.

