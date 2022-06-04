Mark Andrews: Question for republicans – would you really rather have Macron than the Queen?

RETRANSMITTING AMENDING LOCATION FROM HORSE GUARDS TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE..Queen Elizabeth II watching the Royal Procession from the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

And how sad that those fun-loving party animals at the pressure group Republic thought it would be the perfect time to bore us all rigid once more with their tedious arguments for getting rid of the monarchy.

While most of looked forward to four days of patriotic fun and frolics, the killjoys at Republic held an advertising campaign under the slogan "Let's make Elizabeth the Last".

Don't they ever give it a rest?

If England won the World Cup, they would find some way of putting a damper on it. Probably muttering it was a distraction from what really mattered, or saying it fuels nationalism.

Most of us will have felt emotions of joy and pride at the Trooping of the Colour, a time to put our differences aside, forget our troubles, and unite in celebration of 70 years of selfless service.

And then there are those who look enviously across the Channel and think: "If only we were ruled by Emmanuel Macron."

* * *

That is not to say that the principle of an hereditary monarchy should be beyond question, far from it.

Indeed the reason why the Queen is unquestionably the best head of state in the world is that she has always understood that the modern monarchy is about sovereignty by consent. The institution will only last as long as it is respected by the overwhelming majority of the public. Something her eventual successor will do well to remember.

The way the Queen has conducted herself are truly remarkable: she has given the country a commanding presence on the global stage, while also demonstrating a quiet humility and ability to be at ease with people from all walks of life; she has recognised that while the role requires a huge show of pageantry, she is not there to enjoy the trappings of office, and is known for living modestly in private; and above all, she has never uttered a word that is even vaguely political, recognising the importance of impartiality in overseeing our democracy.

And given that the Queen has also lived her entire life unable to enjoy the freedoms the rest of us take for granted, it surely begs the question of who, outside the Royal Family, would be prepared to lead the country with such diligence?

Biden, Trump, and Macron may have claimed support of half their countries. But Elizabeth represents us all.