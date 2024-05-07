Peter Rhodes on a motoring scam, life-saving Tasers and the orange lure of Scotch eggs

One snag with giving up meat is that some veggie / vegan substitute foods are highly processed and therefore unhealthy. This, according to a podcast, is why national treasure Martin Freeman has given up vegetarianism after 38 years and is now enjoying simpler delicacies - including Scotch eggs.

Now, far be it from me to cross swords with Sherlock Holmes's sidekick but I can't recall any natural or unprocessed event by which an egg can wrap itself in sausage meat. And don't get me started on those orange breadcrumbs. Orange . . . ?