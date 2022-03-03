Star comment: Time to all do our bit to help Ukraine

Donations, no matter how big or small, will help those in Ukraine

The Russian leader has brought war to Europe having imagined weakness on the part of the West.

And yet as Ukraine fights back, supported by its European neighbours, the USA and Nato, it is inspiring many to offer support.

Ordinary citizens feel newly empowered as they rush to offer practical help or show solidarity with those most at risk.

Across the region, people are making donations, providing cash or standing in solidarity with their European cousins who are the victim of Putin’s atrocities.

Many will remember a similar outpouring of love, support and generosity when the deposed Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic committed genocide in the former Yugoslovia.

There were aid convoys from this region as people gave their time and provided practical donations to people who are living in fear, who have no food or who require urgent medical equipment.

We ought not to imagine that we are powerless.

We can write to MPs and other elected officials, we can demonstrate our support for Ukraine by displaying their blue and yellow colours and we can provide whatever practical support we can muster.

While we would all hope for the bombing to stop and the innocent civilians to start rebuilding their lives, we can take action now.

Those who have already been moved to show support are the best of us. It is time to rise to the challenge as we too present a united front.

