Buckingham Palace military band play rendition of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off

The military band at Buckingham Palace has performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit Shake It Off as the superstar brings the Eras Tour to London on Friday.

A video of the performance, titled Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version), was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the official account of the Royal Family to celebrate the singer’s arrival in the city.

The band stood on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to play trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’.”

Swift will play three nights of her blockbuster show at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, returning to London for five more shows in August.

Taylor-fever has already gripped the capital, with a host of special events, such as a Taylor trail, a special Tube map and two new Swift-themed public artworks on display at Wembley Park.