Dolly Parton says her Christmas starts in November: ‘I like to go over the top’

Dolly Parton has revealed her Christmas festivities begin in November and said tourists like to come and look at the decorations outside her house.

The US country singer, 78, said she dresses up as “Granny Claus” during the festive period and has a sack full of presents to give away.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping for its Christmas issue, she said: “It’s hard for me to dress down (at Christmas time).

“Rachel (her sister) is a natural beauty, whereas I need a bit of sparkle and shine. I like to go over the top. You should see inside my house at Christmas!”

Speaking about her family, she said: “I’ll do whatever I can to put a smile on their faces.

“Every year, I play Granny Claus – I get in my Santa Claus suit and I come down the chimney with my sack full of presents.

“Even though a lot of the children are grown-up now, they still expect me to do it. One day, I’ll be hobbling in that elevator!”

She added: “These days, my Christmas starts in November. I have my house and my yard decorated, I put a cross on top of the chapel, and on the night of Thanksgiving, I flick the switch and it all goes on.

“Tourists come round and look at the outside of my house, so for their sake, it’s a bit less tacky out there, but inside I can tacky it up any way I please!

“I have Christmas trees in all the rooms, everything has lights on – and then we add more lights, and then more lights.

“I change all the decor up – the dishcloths and the curtains.

The singer-songwriter and actress stars on the cover of Good Housekeeping’s Christmas issue (Art Streiber/August)

“Oh, and I have Christmas lights in my hair – I have them everywhere. I wear earrings that light up, a reindeer necklace that lights up, I wear sweaters with Christmas lights on – you push a button and I light up!”

Speaking about the gifts she likes to receive, the Jolene singer said: “Everybody says to me, ‘Oh, I don’t know what to get you – what do you buy somebody who has everything?’

“And I say, ‘Well, you get ’em something to put it in!’ I’m the easiest person on earth to buy for because I love costume jewellery and tote bags and purses.

“As for my sisters, I usually send somebody out who has better taste than me to make sure they get them the really good stuff.”

Read the full interview in Good Housekeeping’s December issue, on sale this week.