In Pictures: Military pomp of Trooping the Colour marks Kate’s return

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the dignitaries at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Members of the Household Division ride in formation during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

The Princess of Wales returned to public duties for the first time in 2024 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate – who revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year – joined other royals at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Charles and Camilla were cheered by crowds of onlookers at the military spectacle in central London.

Royal fans dressed in Union flag themed suits wave Union flags on The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Royal fans started gathering early on The Mall ahead of the ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Anti-monarchy protesters hold up placards on The Mall with slogans such as 'down with the crown' and 'noy my King'
Anti-monarchy protesters hold up placards on The Mall (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Mall cleared ahead of the Trooping the Colour procession, with Union flags hanging from flag poles
Final preparations were completed on The Mall before the event got under way (James Manning/PA)
The Band of the Grenadier Guards march along The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade
The Band of the Grenadier Guards march along The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A member of the Irish Guards with their regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, affectionately known as Seamus, march along The Mall
A member of the Irish Guards with their regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, affectionately known as Seamus, marches along The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Yui Mok/PA)
The Princess of Wales smiles to the crowd as she travels along The Mall to the ceremony, first first public appearance in 2024
Kate smiled to the crowd as she travelled along The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre left) and his wife Akshata Murty (centre right) sit with the crowds during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre left) and his wife Akshata Murty (centre right) sit with the crowds during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and Queen wave to onlookers as they travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade
The King and Queen travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King - dressed in a red uniform - pats a horse and speaks to a soldier after arriving for the Trooping the Colour ceremony
The King pats a horse after arriving for the event (Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal ride horses and salute during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
(l to r) The Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
The Coldstream Guards march in formation during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
The Coldstream Guards were among the regiments taking part (Yui Mok/PA)
The King salutes the regiments taking part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony
The King is Colonel in Chief of the regiments of the Household Division which include the Life Guards, Blues and Royals and all five regiments of Foot Guards – the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier – on parade for the official birthday (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Household Division trot in unison on horses during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Members of the Household Division took part in the ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the King and the Queen wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch the flypast
(l to r) Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, the King, the Queen and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the flypast (James Manning/PA)
