In Pictures: Military pomp of Trooping the Colour marks Kate’s return

The Princess of Wales returned to public duties for the first time in 2024 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate – who revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year – joined other royals at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Charles and Camilla were cheered by crowds of onlookers at the military spectacle in central London.

Royal fans started gathering early on The Mall ahead of the ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Anti-monarchy protesters hold up placards on The Mall (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Final preparations were completed on The Mall before the event got under way (James Manning/PA)

The Band of the Grenadier Guards march along The Mall towards Horse Guards Parade (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A member of the Irish Guards with their regimental mascot Irish wolfhound Turlough Mor, affectionately known as Seamus, marches along The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate smiled to the crowd as she travelled along The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre left) and his wife Akshata Murty (centre right) sit with the crowds during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen travel along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King pats a horse after arriving for the event (Yui Mok/PA)

(l to r) The Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

The Coldstream Guards were among the regiments taking part (Yui Mok/PA)

The King is Colonel in Chief of the regiments of the Household Division which include the Life Guards, Blues and Royals and all five regiments of Foot Guards – the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier – on parade for the official birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

Members of the Household Division took part in the ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)