Victoria Beckham shares joy at Spice Girls reunion at star-studded birthday bash

Victoria Beckham has said she never “felt as loved” as she did as she celebrated her 50th birthday at a star-studded bash with guests including Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and her Spice Girls bandmates.

The fashion designer and singer, who turned 50 on April 17, sported a sheer powder blue gown with flowers on the hip, with maroon underwear visible underneath.

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X”

Beckham shared photos of herself embracing famous friends including Desperate Housewives star Longoria, who is godmother to her daughter Harper, and chef Ramsay and his wife Tana.

She also shared photos of Harper, 12, and husband David, as well as friends Isabela and David Grutman, sister Louise Adams and hairdresser Ken Paves.

Longoria wrote in the comments: “Sooooo fun, I’m still dancing!”

In another post she shared photos of herself with Spice Girls Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown, as well as snaps with Top Gun star Cruise, singer Marc Anthony, who is godfather to her son Cruz, and his wife Nadia Ferreira Muniz.

She wrote: “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”

Chisholm also shared the photo of the group together and wrote: “An absolutely beautiful evening celebrating our @victoriabeckham and of course things got Spicy!

“So much love for @victoriabeckham @gerihalliwellhorner @emmaleebunton @officialmelb #friendshipneverends #girlpower

“Thank you @davidbeckham for such a great night and being our biggest super fan, you’ve got those sporty adlibs down!”

During the party the girl band were seen dancing to their hit song Stop, which was released in 1998.

Victoria’s husband, former England footballer David, posted a video to Instagram of the fivesome performing the song as he gleefully looked on.

Victoria also posted the video to her social media and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

Later on Mel B, nickname Scary Spice, reposted the video to her Instagram story and and wrote: “About last night #tourdatescomingsoon.”

The party was reported to have taken place at Oswald’s private members club in Mayfair.

Other celebrities who were snapped arriving and exiting the party include actress Salma Hayek, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her partner actor Jason Statham.

The Beckhams both also shared photos of their children at the party, with sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo in tuxedos. Romeo and Brooklyn opted for classic black, while Cruz sported a white tux with tan braces and black and white shoes.

Following the party, Hayek posted a selection of photos to social media and said the night was “special and unforgettable”.

“So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family,” she said.

After the party Longoria posted a photo of her wearing a black floor-length gown on her Instagram story and tagged Victoria.

Prior to the celebrations, Victoria posted to Instagram to say that she felt “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone” and added that she was grateful for the “unconditional love and support” of her husband David.

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for their Spice World tour which Victoria did not attend.

The girl group’s debut single Wannabe was released in 1996 and after two years at the top of the charts Horner, aka Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

In 2023 Victoria’s life with David was explored in a four-part Netflix documentary series, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer and the speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.

It was recently announced that Harper Collins will publish a story about the couple titled The House Of Beckham: Money, Sex And Power, written by former BBC Panorama reporter Tom Bower.