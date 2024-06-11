Tories pledge to extend £2 cap on bus fares

A plan to extend the £2 cap on bus fares in England have been announced in the Conservative manifesto.

The document commits to maintaining the scheme for the entirety of the next Parliament.

It stated this would benefit “young people and low-income households”, and would be funded by “reform of the railway which will save up to £1.5 billion annually”.

The cap, first introduced in January 2023, is currently due to end on December 31.

The Tories also promised to give English councils outside London the power to ban pavement parking, in response to “feedback from older and disabled people”.

But the manifesto stated this would only apply to local authorities which “engage with businesses and residents to ensure they are not adversely affected”.

London is the only area in England where pavement parking is banned.

A Department for Transport consultation on giving councils in the rest of the country the power to prohibit pavement parking ended in November 2020, but no further announcement on the issue was made.