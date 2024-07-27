What the papers say – July 27

A series of arson attacks on French railways ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony dominates discussion on Saturday’s front pages.

French police and security officials are bracing for further attacks as they scramble to identify who is responsible for the chaos, the Times reports.

The i and Daily Mirror say the “spectacular” opening ceremony went ahead as planned despite the huge train network delays.

The Daily Mail labels the Olympics “la farce” in the wake of the arson attack and torrential rainfall on the first day of festivities.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says early suspicions have been placed on Russia or “far-left agitators”, despite no official comment from French authorities.

Back on British soil, The Guardian reveals Chancellor Rachel Reeves will soon announce a pay raise for millions of public sector workers.

FT Weekend reports Ms Reeves may delay “unfunded” hospital and road projects due to a £20 billion fiscal hole.

The Daily Express claims Britain could be in for a “massive tax raid” as Labour stares down the financial black hole.

Lastly, the Daily Star leads with the removal of a Sinead O’Connor waxwork, which was pulled from a museum after complaints from the singer’s family.