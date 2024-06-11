Clare Daly: ‘No interest’ in talking to media after losing MEP seat

Clare Daly insisted she had no interest in speaking to the media as she left the Dublin count centre after losing her seat as an MEP.

The outspoken Independents 4 Change candidate was knocked out of the race after the 17th count.

Fianna Fail’s Barry Andrews and Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty remain on course to secure two of the four seats in the Dublin constituency.

Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan, Independent Ireland’s Niall Boylan, Labour’s Aodhan O Riordain and Ciaran Cuffe from the Greens are battling it out for the other two seats.

European Fine Gael candidate Regina Doherty at the RDS centre in Dublin (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Final results are expected later on Tuesday evening.

Several reporters asked Ms Daly to comment as she left the RDS count centre after being eliminated. She declined.

When approached by RTE, she said: “You had no interest in talking to me for five years, so I’ve no interest in talking to you.”

Ms Daly then walked out of the centre along with a group of supporters.

Brid Smith of People Before Profit – Solidarity was eliminated on the previous count.

Reflecting afterwards, she said left-wing parties in Ireland needed to “cop on” and encourage more vote transferring between themselves.

Veteran activist Ms Smith said she was encouraged to have secured support from places and voters that would not ordinarily be thought of as sympathetic to the political left.

European People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate Brid Smith (Gareth Chaney/PA)

She said she believed the narrative around the advance of the far right was “overstated”, albeit still “worrying”.

“I think it’s worrying that far-right candidates can move in and get council seats, but not that many,” she told the PA news agency.

“But what we have to do on the left is to be more cohesive and more coherent and transfer more strongly to each other.

“Like Fianna Fail and Fine Gael transfer strongly to each other and the left needs to cop on and vote left and transfer left.

“We said that right throughout this election campaign, it’s been one of our slogans, and we think that that needs to happen from here on in. If that happens, it would marginalise the far right as well.”