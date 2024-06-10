The Liberal Democrat General Election manifesto at a glance

The Liberal Democrats have launched their General Election manifesto with promises to invest in health and care, tackle sewage in British waters and repair the UK’s “broken relationship” with Europe.

Here are some of the headline policy proposals from the Lib Dems.

– The economy

The Liberal Democrats’ manifesto vows to repair the UK’s “broken relationship with Europe”, signalling that the party would want to redraw the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU as part of a series of measures aimed at improving economic stability and providing growth.

It would also seek to create “long-term help with the cost of living”, cutting energy bills through an upgrade programme, tackling rising food prices through a National Food Strategy, and getting mortgage rates under control through “careful economic management”.

The Lib Dems will aim to cut energy bills through an upgrade programme (Jacob King/PA)

– The environment

Sewage is the Lib Dems’ headline pledge from their Natural Environment manifesto chapter.

It reads: “We will end the sewage scandal by transforming water companies into public benefit companies, banning bonuses for water bosses until discharges and leaks end, and replacing Ofwat with a tough new regulator with powers to prevent sewage dumps.”

According to party proposals, legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping into bathing waters and highly sensitive natures sites would come into force by 2030.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has pledged action over what he called the ‘sewage scandal’ in British waterways (Aaron Chown/PA)

– Health

On health, the Lib Dem manifesto promises everyone in England “the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they urgently need to, with 8,000 more GPs to deliver on it”.

The announcement was trailed by the party in advance of the manifesto launch as part of a £9.4 billion package for the NHS and social care in England, paid for by hiking taxes for banks and closing finance loopholes used by the super-rich.

The Liberal Democrats also want to guarantee access to NHS dentistry for those in need of urgent care, and they promise to implement the recommendations of the UK Infected Blood Inquiry in full, including “full and fair compensation to all victims of the scandal in a timely and transparent manner”.

– Care

The Lib Dems want to give unpaid carers a right to paid carers’ leave from work and a statutory guarantee of regular respite breaks.

The manifesto includes a pledge to expand access to carers’ allowance, and to stop pursuing anyone who has been overpaid the benefit in the past.

To create a longer-term settlement on social care, the party wants to establish a “cross-party commission” to create agreement about a sustainable funding model.

– Pensions and benefits

The Lib Dems have vowed to maintain the triple lock on the state pension, in a similar move to Labour and the Conservatives.

The triple lock on state pensions will be maintained under the Lib Dems (Joe Giddens/PA)

They have also pledged to ensure women born in the 1950s who have been impacted by pension age changes are “treated fairly and properly compensated”.

– Education

The manifesto pledges to increase school and college funding per pupil “above the rate of inflation every year” in its education offer.

The party also wants to invest in new school and college buildings to end the “scandal” of the crumbling schools estate.