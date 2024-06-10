Farage personally endorses two DUP candidates despite TUV alliance

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said he will be personally endorsing two DUP candidates in the General Election – despite his party’s alliance with the rival Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV).

Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “As far as the Northern Ireland thing is concerned, I want to make it clear that whilst there have been negotiations going on in previous times, I will personally be endorsing Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson.”

Mr Paisley is the DUP candidate in North Antrim, where he will be challenged by TUV leader Jim Allister.

Mr Wilson is running in the East Antrim constituency, where the TUV candidate is Matthew Warwick.

The TUV had formed an electoral alliance with Reform UK ahead of July’s poll and is standing in 14 constituencies in Northern Ireland.

TUV leader Jim Allister is to challenge the DUP in North Antrim (Liam McBurney/PA)

Reform’s pact with the TUV was announced by the party’s then-leader Richard Tice in March this year.

Pressed about his party’s alliance with the TUV, Mr Farage said: “Well, new leadership brings change.

“I wish the TUV well, but I’m gonna stand up to support Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley as people I fought with all through the Brexit years.”

In a recent interview with the PA news agency, TUV leader Mr Allister characterised the TUV/Reform UK alliance as the “authentic voice” of opposition to post-Brexit trading barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

A photograph of Mr Farage alongside Mr Paisley delivering his endorsement also appears on the DUP candidate’s election leaflet.