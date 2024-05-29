What the papers say – May 29

A bid to cut “rip-off” university degrees takes centre stage on the front pages of the nation’s papers amid the latest General Election campaigning.

The Daily Express, The Times and the Daily Mail relay a vow from the Prime Minister to “axe worthless” university degrees in order to fund 100,000 skilled trainee posts every year.

The Daily Mirror and The Independent say police have dropped their investigation into Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner over tax issues.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with an interview with Rishi Sunak, who told the paper he has spoken to former prime minister Boris Johnson about the election.

The i leads with Mr Sunak’s proposed triple lock plus which will save pensioners 28p a week on the state pension, while the Metro says the “tax battle rages on” over pensions.

The Guardian focuses on the conflict in Gaza as an Israeli spy chief allegedly threatened an International Crimes Court official over the war crimes inquiry.

And the Daily Star says television gardener Alan Titchmarsh throws slugs into his neighbour’s garden.