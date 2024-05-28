The MPs standing down at the General Election - including those in the West Midlands

Here is a list of the 127 MPs who have announced they are standing down ahead of the General Election on July 4, as of 10am on May 28.

It includes 77 Conservative MPs, which is the highest number in modern political history, surpassing the previous post-war record of 72 Tories who stood down ahead of the 1997 election.

The record for the total number of MPs standing down at an election is 149, which was set in 2010.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency. MPs are listed alphabetically by party and all majorities are for the 2019 general election.

– Conservative (77)

– Adam Afriyie, Windsor (MP since 2005; majority 20,079)

– Nickie Aiken, Cities of London & Westminster (MP since 2019; majority 3,953)

– Stuart Andrew, Pudsey (MP since 2010; majority 3,517)

– Richard Bacon, South Norfolk (MP since 2001; majority 21,275)

– John Baron, Basildon & Billericay (MP since 2001; majority 20,412)

– Sir Paul Beresford, Mole Valley (MP since 1997; majority 12,041)

– Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West (MP since 1997; majority 6,139)

– Steve Brine, Winchester (MP since 2010; majority 985)

– Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow (elected as SNP MP in 2015; majority 13,322; defected to Conservatives in 2023)

– Andy Carter, Warrington South (MP since 2019; majority 2,010)

– Sir Bill Cash, Stone (previously MP for Stafford 1984-97, then Stone since 1997; majority 19,945)

– Jo Churchill, Bury St Edmunds (MP since 2015; majority 24,988)

– Greg Clark, Tunbridge Wells (MP since 2005; majority 14,645)

– Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton (MP since 2019; majority 663)

– Dame Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford (MP since 2010; majority 18,540)

– Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland (MP since 2019; majority 7,962)

– Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon (MP since 2001; majority 19,383)

– Sir James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East (MP since 2005; majority 12,286)

– Philip Dunne, Ludlow (MP since 2005; majority 23,648)

– Sir Michael Ellis, Northampton North (MP since 2010; majority 5,507)

– George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth (MP since 2010; majority 8,700)

– Sir David Evennett, Bexleyheath & Crayford (MP since 2005; majority 13,103)

– Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green (MP since 2010; majority 6,562)

– Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (MP since 1997; majority 22,503)

– Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central (MP since 2019; majority 670)

– Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby (MP since 2005; majority 10,270)

– Michael Gove, Surrey Heath (MP since 2005; majority 18,349)

– Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell (MP since 2001; majority 17,873)

– James Grundy, Leigh (MP since 2019; majority 1,965)

– Robert Halfon, Harlow (MP since 2010; majority 14,063)

– Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon (MP since 2005; majority 628)

– Matt Hancock, West Suffolk (MP since 2010; majority 23,194)

– Trudy Harrison, Copeland (MP since 2017; majority 5,842)

– Sir Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire (MP since 1992; majority 18,189)

– James Heappey, Wells (MP since 2015; majority 9,991)

– Chris Heaton-Harris, Daventry (MP since 2010; majority 26,080)

– Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey (MP since 2010; majority 24,479)

– John Howell, Henley (MP since 2008; majority 14,053)

– Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway (MP since 2017; majority 1,805)

– Sir Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove (MP since 2010; majority 23,106)

– David Jones, Clwyd West (MP since 2005; majority 6,747)

– Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire (previously MP for Derby North 1983-97, then East Yorkshire since 2001; majority 22,787)

– Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne (MP since 2010; majority 18,393)

– Dame Eleanor Laing, Epping Forest (MP since 1997; majority 22,173)

– Pauline Latham, Mid Derbyshire (MP since 2010; majority 15,385)

– Dame Andrea Leadsom, South Northamptonshire (MP since 2010, majority 27,761)

– Sir Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth (MP since 2010; majority 17,663)

– Tim Loughton, East Worthing & Shoreham (MP since 1997; majority 7,474)

– Craig Mackinlay, South Thanet (MP since 2015; majority 10,587)

– Theresa May, Maidenhead (MP since 1997; majority 18,846)

– Stephen McPartland, Stevenage (MP since 2010; majority 8,562)

– Huw Merriman, Bexhill & Battle (MP since 2015; majority 26,059)

– Kieran Mullan, Crewe & Nantwich (MP since 2019; majority 8,508)

– Sir Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst (MP since 2006; majority 10,891)

– Matthew Offord, Hendon (MP since 2010; majority 4,230)

– Mark Pawsey, Rugby (MP since 2010; majority 13,447)

– Sir Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead (MP since 2005; majority 14,563)

– Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole (MP since 2010; majority 21,941)

– Will Quince, Colchester (MP since 2015; majority 9,423)

– Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton (MP since 2010; majority 2,743)

– Sir John Redwood, Wokingham (MP since 1987; majority 7,383)

– Nicola Richards, West Bromwich East (MP since 2019; majority 1,593)

– Douglas Ross, Moray (MP since 2017; majority 513)

– Paul Scully, Sutton & Cheam (MP since 2015; majority 8,351)

– Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West (MP since 2010; majority 4,117)

– Chloe Smith, Norwich North (MP since 2009; majority 4,738)

– Henry Smith, Crawley (MP since 2010; majority 8,360)

– Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen (MP since 2015; majority 4,498)

– Bob Stewart, Beckenham (MP since 2010; majority 14,258)

– Sir Gary Streeter, Devon South West (previously MP for Plymouth Sutton 1992-97, then Devon South West since 1997; majority 21,430)

– Edward Timpson, Eddisbury (previously MP for Crewe & Nantwich 2008-2017, then Eddisbury since 2019; majority 18,443)

– Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne (MP since 2005; majority 19,807)

– Robin Walker, Worcester (MP since 2010; majority 6,758)

– Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North (previously MP for Lancaster & Wyre 2005-10, then Wyre & Preston North since 2010; majority 16,781)

– Jamie Wallis, Bridgend (MP since 2019; majority 1,157)

– Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (MP since 2010; majority 5,774)

– Nadhim Zahawi, Stratford-on-Avon (MP since 2010; majority 19,972)

– Labour (28)

– Dame Margaret Beckett, Derby South (previously MP for Lincoln 1974-79, then Derby South since 1983; majority 6,019)

– Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central (MP since 2010; majority 27,273)

– Sir Ben Bradshaw, Exeter (MP since 1997; majority 10,403)

– Kevin Brennan, Cardiff West (MP since 2001; majority 10,986)

– Karen Buck, Westminster North (previously MP for Regent’s Park & Kensington North 1997-2010, then Westminster North since 2010; majority 10,759)

– Jon Cruddas, Dagenham & Rainham (previously MP for Dagenham 2001-10, then Dagenham & Rainham since 2010; majority 293)

– John Cryer, Leyton & Wanstead (previously MP for Hornchurch 1997-2005, then Leyton & Wanstead since 2010; majority 20,808)

– Alex Cunningham, Stockton North (MP since 2010; majority 1,027)

– Wayne David, Caerphilly (MP since 2001; majority 6,833)

– Julie Elliott, Sunderland Central (MP since 2010; majority 2,964)

– Natalie Elphicke, Dover (elected as Conservative MP in 2019; majority 12,278; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Colleen Fletcher, Coventry North East (MP since 2015; majority 7,692)

– Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield (MP since 2010; majority 4,740)

– Margaret Greenwood, Wirral West (MP since 2015; majority 3,003)

– Harriet Harman, Camberwell & Peckham (previously MP for Peckham 1982-97, then Camberwell & Peckham since 1997; majority 33,780)

– Dame Margaret Hodge, Barking (MP since 1994; majority 15,427)

– Sir George Howarth, Knowsley (previously MP for Knowsley North 1986-97, then Knowsley North & Sefton East 1997-2010, then Knowsley since 2010; majority 39,942)

– Kevan Jones, North Durham (MP since 2001; majority 4,742)

– Barbara Keeley, Worsley & Eccles South (previously MP for Worsley 2005-10, then Worsley & Eccles South since 2010; majority 3,219)

– Holly Lynch, Halifax (MP since 2015; majority 2,569)

– Ian Mearns, Gateshead (MP since 2010; majority 7,200)

– Dan Poulter, Central Suffolk & North Ipswich (elected as Conservative MP in 2010; majority 23,391; defected to Labour in 2024)

– Christina Rees, Neath (MP since 2015; majority 5,637)

– Virendra Sharma, Ealing Southall (MP since 2007; majority 16,084)

– Barry Sheerman, Huddersfield (previously MP for Huddersfield East 1979-83, then Huddersfield since 1983; majority 9,437)

– John Spellar, Warley (previously MP for Warley West 1992-97, then Warley since 1997; majority 11,511)

– Alan Whitehead, Southampton Test (MP since 1997; majority 6,213)

– Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central (MP since 1997; majority 2,278)

– SNP (nine)

– Mhairi Black, Paisley & Renfrewshire South (MP since 2015; majority 10,679)

– Ian Blackford, Ross, Skye & Lochaber (MP since 2015; majority 9,443)

– Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline & West Fife (MP since 2015; majority 10,699)

– Angela Crawley, Lanark & Hamilton East (MP since 2015; majority 5,187)

– Patrick Grady, Glasgow North (MP since 2015; majority 5,601)

– Peter Grant, Glenrothes (MP since 2015; majority 11,757)

– Stewart Hosie, Dundee East (MP since 2005; majority 13,375)

– John McNally, Falkirk (MP since 2015; majority 14,948)

– Philippa Whitford, Central Ayrshire (MP since 2015; majority 5,304)

– Sinn Fein (three)

– Mickey Brady, Newry & Armagh (MP since 2015; majority 9,287)

– Michelle Gildernew, Fermanagh & South Tyrone (MP for seat from 2001-2015 and since 2017; majority 57)

– Francie Molloy, Mid Ulster (MP since 2013; majority 9,537)

– Green (one)

– Caroline Lucas, Brighton Pavilion (MP since 2010; majority 19,940)

– Plaid Cymru (one)

– Hywel Williams, Arfon (previously MP for Caernarfon 2001-10, then Arfon since 2010; majority 2,781)

– Independent (eight)

– Lucy Allan, Telford (MP since 2015; formerly Conservative; majority 10,941)

– Crispin Blunt, Reigate (MP since 1997; formerly Conservative; majority 18,310)

– Nick Brown, Newcastle upon Tyne East (MP since 1983; formerly Labour; majority 15,463)

– Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Lagan Valley (MP since 1997; formerly DUP; 2019 majority 6,499)

– Julian Knight, Solihull (MP since 2015; formerly Conservative; majority 21,273)

– Conor McGinn, St Helens North (MP since 2015; formerly Labour; majority 12,209)

– Mark Menzies, Fylde (MP since 2010; formerly Conservative; majority 16,611)

– William Wragg, Hazel Grove (MP since 2015; formerly Conservative; majority 4,423)