What the papers say – May 21

The Tuesday front pages are led by the Prime Minister’s apology to infected blood victims.

The Financial Times reports Rishi Sunak said he wanted to make sure “nothing like this can ever happen in our country again”, after the Infected Blood Inquiry identified a “catalogue of systemic, collective and individual failures” that amounted to a “calamity”.

Metro says the 2,527-page report found that the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror lead with fears that no one will face criminal justice as a result of the inquiry’s findings.

“Day of shame” is the headline shared by The Telegraph, Daily Express, The Times, The Guardian and the i.

