Sex education age limits to ensure children ‘not exposed to too much too soon’

Clear age limits on the teaching of sex education aim to ensure children are not “exposed to too much too soon”, the Government said as it published new proposals on the topic.

Draft statutory guidance states that sex education should be taught no earlier than year five, when pupils are aged nine, and that what is described as the “contested topic of gender identity” should not be taught at all.

The guidance, which is subject to a nine-week consultation ending on July 11, was leaked earlier this week but published in full on Thursday.

The draft revised guidance on relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) has been compiled following concerns that children were being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

But education leaders and charities have raised concerns about the introduction of age limits in the curriculum because they say more children could turn to online sources rather than trusted teachers.

The Department for Education (DfE) is recommending that sex education is taught no earlier than year five and at that point, remains in line with what pupils learn about conception and birth as part of the national curriculum for science.

In her foreword to the draft guidance document, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan stated: “As children start to approach adulthood, we need to give them the tools to keep themselves safe and to flourish.

“This relies on them getting the right information at the right time, so that they know about the risks and how to avoid them, but also making sure that they are not exposed to too much too soon, taking away the innocence of childhood. That is a very difficult balance to get right.

“That is why this updated guidance includes clear age limits for the teaching of the most sensitive content and specifies that the contested topic of gender identity should not be taught.

“And it reinforces the vital principle that parents have the right to know about everything their children are being taught and be given a proper chance to understand and discuss it.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the updated guidance ‘puts protecting children at its heart’ (PA)

Subjects around what constitutes harmful sexual behaviour in relationships, the concepts and laws relating to sexual harassment, revenge porn, sexual exploitation and abuse, grooming, stalking and forced marriage should not be taught before year seven (age 11), the guidance states.

While the risks of inappropriate online content such as pornography can be discussed “in an age-appropriate way” from year seven, the details of sexual acts should not be discussed before year nine (age 13) it adds.

When it comes to laws relating to sexual violence, including rape and sexual assault, the guidance sets out that it is important for pupils to understand the key principles around such offences including what consent means, but says “schools should not teach about this in any sexually explicit way before year nine”.

The guidance indicates there can be some flexibility on age limits on the teaching of certain topics if necessary “to respond promptly to issues which pose an imminent safeguarding risk to their pupils”, but that parents must be informed in advance if something is to be taught earlier than expected.

While students should be taught the law on gender reassignment, schools should not teach about the broader concept of gender identity, the guidance states.

It adds that if asked about the topic of gender identity, schools should “teach the facts about biological sex and not use any materials that present contested views as fact, including the view that gender is a spectrum”.

The new proposals come after the Prime Minister brought forward a review of statutory RSHE guidance for schools in March last year after hearing concerns that children were being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

An independent panel was appointed in 2023 to advise on the updated guidance as part of the review led by the DfE.