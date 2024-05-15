Sunak’s ‘shock’ at shooting of Slovakian counterpart Fico

Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” by the “awful news” that his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico had been shot.

Mr Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in the shooting in the town of Handlova.

The Prime Minister said on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear this awful news.

Robert Fico with then prime minister David Cameron in 2016 (Matt Dunham/PA)

“All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “shocked by the appalling attack”, adding: “Violence like this constitutes an attack on democracy that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said it was a “horrendous attack”, adding: “Wishing him every strength and a rapid recovery.”

Mr Fico became prime minister for the third time after his party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

European Council president Charles Michel said: “I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak cabinet in Handlova.

Then prime minister Gordon Brown hosted Robert Fico in Downing Street during the Slovakian politician’s first premiership in 2009 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.

“My thoughts are with the prime minister and his family.”