Strikes called off after ScotRail dispute with guards resolved

Strikes planned by guards on ScotRail have been called off after a dispute over their role was resolved.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said it had successfully retained the guard and all the responsibilities of the role on every train along the Barrhead and East Kilbride route.

Conductors will also continue to dispatch trains, including full control of the doors on departure and perform their safety critical duties, said the union.

Strikes due to go ahead on May 18, 19, 25, 26 and June 1, 2 have all been called off.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a significant win for our members and a culmination of their steadfastness in putting on a strong set of strike days.

“Our union’s industrial strength and resolve has forced Scotrail and the Scottish government to be reasonable and allowed our representatives to secure a negotiated settlement.”