Higgins and McDonald attend Palestinian women’s team match in Dublin

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald have attended a football match featuring the Palestinian women’s team in Dublin.

The fixture against Bohemiams FC at Dalymount Park on Wednesday evening was the Palestinian side’s first match in Europe.

Bohemians invited the team as an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and to raise funds for humanitarian efforts in the region.

Thousands attended the match which had been sold out for several days in advance.

Bohemians Women players pose by a new mural ahead of their friendly match against the Palestine women’s national team (Brian Lawless/PA)

A Palestinian flag was placed on every seat in the ground and shortly before kick-off, a mural of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza, was unveiled outside the ground.

Fans who were not able to buy a ticket were encouraged to purchase a stream of the game or a non-attendance ticket, or to make a donation online.

The proceeds will go to Palestinian humanitarian causes including Palestine Sport for Life and Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Ahead of the match, a delegation from the Palestinian team was hosted at Aras an Uachtarain on Tuesday by Mr Higgins and at the Mansion House by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithi de Roiste.