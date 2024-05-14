Shopping centre and supermarket evacuated after gas leak

Buildings in Inverness have been evacuated and railway lines closed after a gas leak from a freight train.

Gas distribution firm SGN said it is responding to a gas escape from a train carrying tanks.

The firm posted on X: “We’re responding to a gas escape involving a train carrying tanks which supply our network. We’re working with @PoliceScotland & @ScotRail to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.

“ScotRail services in and out of #Inverness station have been cancelled until further notice.”

Police Scotland said they were alerted to a “a gas leak from a train in Inverness” at about 10.25am.

They said: “Emergency services are in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the Millburn Rd and Academy St areas.

“The Eastgate Shopping Centre and Morrisons have been evacuated as a precaution.”

Network Rail said: “We’re working with the emergency services who are dealing with an incident involving a freight train at Inverness Depot.

“All lines to/from Inverness are currently closed.”

ScotRail said ticket acceptance is in place on Citylink buses between Inverness and Glasgow and Edinburgh, and on Stagecoach buses between the city and Wick, Thurso and Aberdeen.