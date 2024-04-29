What the papers say – April 29

Pressure on the Prime Minister to call an early election features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Monday.

The i says Rishi Sunak will resist calls for an early election amid plots from rebel MPs who plan to “oust him”.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the words, “Time is up, Mr Sunak”, as he faces pressure to call a general election.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the Home Office will launch a major operation to detain asylum seekers across Britain.

The Telegraph says the Government has accused the EU of double standards after Ireland vowed to send asylum seekers back to the UK.

Millions on disability benefits now face the biggest welfare reforms “in a generation”, according to The Times.

The Daily Mail reports tens of thousands of “foreign nationals” are entering Britain on visas and lodging claims to stay permanently.

The Metro says the prices of beer, bread and biscuits will rise after wet weather hit farms.

The Sun features a story on Gogglebox favourite George Gilbey, whose last words to his mother were “I love you”.

The Daily Express leads with Dame Esther Rantzen, who said she is “fighting” for her family as MPs are set to hold a debate on assisted dying.

The Independent has asked why women are “still forced” to sleep next to men in mixed-gender wards despite NHS regulations banning the practice back in 2010.