What the papers say – April 24

The biggest boost for defence in a generation features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Telegraph, the i and the Daily Mail lead with the increase in Britain’s defence spending to put the nation on a “war footing”.

The Times and the Guardian say Mr Sunak will boost defence funding to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

While the Daily Express says the Prime Minister will cut 70,000 civil service jobs to be able to fund the defence spending.

The Independent asks the Prime Minister to “think again” after the recent passing of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

The Metro reports on a seven-year-old girl who was one of five people who died amid panic on a dinghy in the Channel, saying “let this be last channel tragedy”.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of Jill Dando’s death in 1999, with a key witness claiming they saw a Serbian assassin near the crime scene.

The Bank of England has warned that lenders are “in the dark” over private equity risk, the Financial Times reports.

The Sun leads with a photo of Prince Louis after his sixth birthday.

And the Daily Star says Alan Titchmarsh does not like slugs.