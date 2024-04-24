Terry Carter, Battlestar Galactica and McCloud actor, dies aged 95

US actor Terry Carter, who starred in 1970s TV shows including Battlestar Galactica and McCloud, has died at the age of 95.

Carter “died peacefully” at his New York home on Tuesday, and a private family memorial has been planned, it was announced on his official website.

He was best known for his roles as Colonel Tigh in the original Battlestar Galactica series and Sergeant Joe Broadhurst on McCloud.

During his decades-long career he was seen to break down barriers, including in 1956 becoming one of the first black actors to become a TV sitcom regular, playing Private Sugarman on The Phil Silvers Show.

His first major Hollywood role was playing Detective Max Jaffie in 1970 hit Company Of Killers, opposite Van Johnson and Ray Milland, before his portrayal of Sergeant Joe Broadhurst in the US police drama series McCloud which ran from 1970 to 1977.

Arguably his most well-known role came for starring as Colonel Tigh, second-in-command of the starship fleet in original science-fiction series Battlestar Galactica in 1978, created by Glen A Larson.

The series came off the back of the success of Star Wars in 1977, and follows a group of humans aboard the Battlestar Galactica seeking a planet known as Earth as they flee the destruction of their homeland by the Cylons.

In 1989, he was nominated for an Emmy award for producing and directing a TV musical documentary titled A Duke Named Ellington about the life and work of the pianist, composer, and jazz star.

Queen Elizabeth II talking to actress Sally Ann Howes, who starred alongside Terry Carter in musical Kwamina on Broadway (PA)

His other credits including starring in Foxy Brown and Benji; creating a documentary about African-American anthropologist, dancer, and choreographer Katherine Dunham; and becoming a TV anchor newscaster for WBZ-TV Eyewitness News in Boston in 1965.

He also appeared in three Broadway productions, with his debut in Mrs Patterson, as well as the revival of the musical Finian’s Rainbow, and his final appearance was in the musical Kwamina, opposite British star Sally Ann Howes.

Carter is survived by his wife Etaferhu Zenebe-DeCoste, his two children Miguel and Melinda and Mrs Zenebe-DeCoste’s daughter.

He was twice widowed, preceded in death by his late wife Anna DeCoste (1964–1990) and Beate Glatved DeCoste (1991–2006), his website confirmed.