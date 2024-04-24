Army horses on the loose bolt through central London

Military horses have bolted through central London after a number of the animals got loose.

Army personnel and horses have been hurt and vehicles damaged after chaos broke out on Wednesday morning.

Two horses were seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood.

A taxi driver waiting outside the Clermont Hotel in Buckingham Palace Road had the windows of his car smashed after a spooked horse collided with the Mercedes people carrier.

A horse also crashed into a parked double-decker tour bus, smashing the windscreen.

The white horse appeared to have been injured, with blood visible on its body and legs (Jordan Pettit/PA)

An Army spokesperson said: “A number of military working horses became loose during routine exercise this morning.

“All of the horses have now been recovered and returned to camp. A number of personnel and horses have been injured and are receiving the appropriate medical attention.”

LBC spoke to the driver of the Mercedes, Faraz, who was waiting outside the Clermont Hotel when he felt something smash into his car.

He said he saw three or four horses near the vehicle, and that one member of military personnel had been thrown off and injured.

It is thought seven horses initially got loose, with police working with the Army to recapture them.

Pictures and videos of two of the animals running amok around London were shared on social media, one of which showed a black 4×4 with blue lights following two of the animals between Tower Bridge and Limehouse tunnel.

Two horses were captured by officers from the City of London Police.

The force said on X: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had became loose and were travelling through the City.

“Our officers have contained two horses on the highway near Limehouse. An Army horse box collected the horses and transported them to veterinary care.”

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at 8.25am to reports of a person being thrown from a horse in Buckingham Palace Road.

A spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, and an incident response officer.

“Our first paramedic was on the scene in five minutes.

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”