William promises charity volunteer he will ‘take care’ of Kate

The Prince of Wales has spoken of his commitment to helping his wife through her cancer diagnosis when he received heartfelt cards of support for his wife and the King.

William appeared touched by the messages from volunteer Rachel Candappa, who was working at a food distribution charity the royal visited in Surrey.

When she asked about Kate, telling him to “take care of her”, William replied: “I will.”

William chopped celery to help out in the project (Alastair Grant/PA)

The future King smiled, joked and appeared relaxed as he toured Surplus to Supper, based in Sunbury-on-Thames, his first public event since Kate announced she is being treated for cancer.

He learnt about the charity’s work suppling foodbanks and other organisations with donated produce, toiletries and meals made on site.

William washed his hands and donned an apron to chop celery for a huge meal of chilli-con-carne which will feed hundreds, and joined a van crew delivering food to a nearby organisation.

Kate announced almost a month ago she has begun receiving cancer treatment in an emotional video that received widespread praise for its candid nature.

The prince showed his appreciation when he received the get well soon cards, touching the volunteer’s shoulder and telling her: “Thank you very much, that’s kind.”

Commenting on William appearing touched by her gesture, Mrs Candappa said: “He’s human after all, remember he’s royal, but apart from royal he’s a husband, a father to the children, so he need to look after her.”

She added: “When somebody’s down, that’s the time you need to come forward and show your appreciation, emotions and care were all in that card.”

William talks to van drivers during a visit to Surplus to Supper in Surrey (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mrs Candappa, 71, wrote in her card: “The nation’s hearts were broken when you very courageously went on the global stage on your own to talk about your personal health issues.”

She added: “You must have had lot of steel in you to hold it together.

“Your royal highness you are going to beat this with the support of your (dutiful) and loving husband, caring parents and very close siblings.”

Wearing high-vis, the prince later jumped out of the Surplus to Supper van at a youth centre and helped carry crates of food inside.

The Prince of Wales delivers supplies from Surplus to Supper during a visit to the Hanworth Centre Hub youth centre (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

William met staff and volunteers at the Hanworth Centre Hub in Feltham, west London, and also spoke to teenagers about the services provided, after joking that they were “a bit nervous”.

The prince asked how much the surplus food deliveries save the youth centre each year, and said he was getting the impression Claire Hopkins, the co-founder of Surplus to Supper, was “a bit of a hit in the local area”, before laughing and apologising for making her blush.

After the visit, Mrs Hopkins said she told William there were people in the room during his visit also undergoing cancer treatment.

She said: “We did give a card on behalf of our team for the King and for Kate, and as we did say that, you know, unfortunately it is something that there’s many people, many people in the room that we were serving, have undergone or understand how difficult it can be and are connected, one or two people are connected in this way.”

William chatting to some of the young people who use services at the Hanworth Centre Hub (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Mrs Hopkins added: “This is what community does, you work together, you communicate and you share the experience.”

She added that she hopes the prince and his family “had a nice break together as a family” and that “the treatment will happen and it will be successful”.

The future king had been spending time with Kate and their children enjoying a school Easter break since his wife announced in an emotional video she has been receiving cancer treatment.

The wellbeing of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been the focus of William and Kate, who have given their children time to process their mother’s diagnosis.

Kate, 42, appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy, when she announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22 and said she had begun chemotherapy.