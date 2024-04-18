Unified compensation scheme needed for victims of scandals, MPs told

MPs have heard calls for a unified scheme to allocate compensation to victims of medical or legal scandals.

During a back bench business debate, Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord (Tiverton and Honiton) called for “redress schemes that are effective, timely, proportionate and fair”.

MPs from across the House raised the delays and problems with compensation in a number of miscarriages of justice, including the Post Office Horizon scandal, the infected blood scandal, the Windrush scandal, and pension inequality for Waspi women.

Members advocating for the victims of scandals pointed out that delays mean that many die before they see any redress.

Protesters outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Foord said the high-profile Post Office Horizon scandal that saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly convicted was “but one of a wider problem”.

He told the Commons: “No guidance exists on when and how compensation schemes should be established, or what an overseeing body should look like.

“This means that each scheme has its own unique and dysfunctional set of rules. Reinventing the wheel each time a scandal emerges means that victims are failed by the very system that is meant to right the wrongs of the past.”

Mr Foord said that delays in victims receiving compensation can also emerge because “each time a scandal emerges the organisation that is responsible for the scandal is often the organisation that is charged with redress”.

He added: “Schemes are frequently blighted by unnecessary complexity, delays, a huge emotional and legal burden on the victims and often these schemes are shrouded in secrecy and they lack proper independence.”

The solution to these issues Mr Foord presented to MPs was a unified body that would “provide consistency” and “guarantee independent oversight”.

He said: “What we need is a standing independent body that could provide consistency for victims of scandals, no matter the sector being activated whenever a new scandal emerges.

“Such a body should be constituted of experts to ensure guaranteed independence of judgment and be accountable directly to Parliament for the expenditure of any public funds and its overall conduct. Critically, victims must also have representation on these panels.

“This structure would come at no extra cost to the taxpayer as the current compensation framework often proves lengthy and costly for both victim and taxpayer.”

He added: “We need to see lessons learned from this array of scandals.”

The Liberal Democrats’ Richard Foord said a unified body was required (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Labour MP Kevan Jones (North Durham) said that compensation schemes have become a “feeding-frenzy” for lawyers.

Mr Jones said: “What annoys many victims is the fact that these schemes have become like a feeding-frenzy for lawyers and that in a lot of cases the only people that benefit from it ultimately are the lawyers.

“And what really sticks in the throat of many victims is the fact that many lawyers are up to get more out of the scheme than the individuals affected.”

Mr Foord replied: “There is probably nobody in this place who knows more about the Horizon compensation schemes than (Mr Jones) does.

“I heard that one of the subpostmasters, Lee Castleton, who was affected by the scandal, said that during the past 25 years, £135 million has been paid to some of the victims, but we’ve had £150 million paid to the lawyers.”

Later in the session, Mr Jones added: “What is sad is that we’ve got individuals who are dying before they at least get some redress for all of the harm that’s been done, that cannot be right.”

Campaigners and religious leaders, gathering in Windrush Square in Brixton (Kendall Brown/PA)

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope said it is not surprising that confidence in British institutions is “rapidly diminishing” in relation to redress schemes.

The MP for Christchurch urged the Government to set up a redress agency in line with the recommendations of the Cumberlege Report, which focused on those affected by birth defects linked to anti-epilepsy drug sodium valproate.

Earlier, during Business Questions to Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson highlighted the inconsistencies across redress schemes by drawing a comparison between the Post Office Horizon scandal and the infected blood scandal.

The infected blood scandal saw tens of thousands of patients infected with HIV and hepatitis through contaminated blood and blood products in the 1970s and 1980s, in what has been dubbed the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

It is estimated that, of those infected, 3,000 have since died.

Campaigners calling for compensation for victims of infected blood (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dame Diana said: “The Government have accepted the moral case for compensation to be paid, over 100 people have died in the past 12 months and still no money has been allocated for compensation.”

She added: “I wondered if we could have a statement from the minister about why exactly it’s taking so long to set up this compensation body and to get compensation paid, when the Government – if they wanted to, as they’ve done with Post Office scandal – could expedite matters, have a stand alone bill brought to this House I’m sure the House would sit to get that Bill through and to get compensation to these people before they die.”

Ms Mordaunt said that the Government was working “at pace” and that interim payments and full compensation should be paid out “swiftly”.