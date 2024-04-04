Edinburgh Festival Fringe unveils 1,373 new shows

More than 1,300 shows added for Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Performances including cabaret, comedy, dance, circus, musicals and opera have been added to the line-up, with 1,373 revealed on Thursday.

Another 274 had already been revealed, bringing the total to 1,647 shows so far, with more due to be added in May and June.

Bookings can be made on edfringe.com from noon on Thursday for the festival, which runs between August 2-26, and is in its 77th year.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke with dancers Kelly Chow (left) and Rosie Ward at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Audiences were encouraged to book in advance and to promote the Fringe on social media to “boost morale”.

Among the newly listed performances was How To Catch A Book Witch at Underbelly, aimed at children aged four years and older, described as “an open-hearted show aimed at exploring the importance of libraries and sharing stories”.

Another show, Good Girl At Paradise Green, was touted as “an immersive, interactive clown adventure as she plays with male fantasies, female sexuality, and how we navigate 21st century womanhood”.

Early years audiences were set to be entertained by Sing, Sign And Sensory at Gilded Balloon, described as “an immersive, creative experience in customised, inflatable sensory pods” for babies and toddlers.

Mhairi Black MP will make her Fringe comedy debut (Jane Barlow/PA)

An innovative performance of Macbeth at Saint Stephen’s Theatre mixes the original script with music from Foo Fighters, The Prodigy, and Dire Straits, while at Hill Street Theatre, Rave is a “jukebox musical set in a nightclub” exploring an ageing friendship group.

SNP MP Mhairi Black is also set to make her Fringe comedy debut at Gilded Balloon.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “It’s super exciting when a new batch of shows gets announced, you can really feel the momentum gathering as August gets closer and closer.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and add some more shows to my favourites list – and to book a few in, just in case they sell out.

“Artists are the backbone of this festival and they’re at the heart of everything we do at the Fringe Society.

“Booking tickets in advance, adding free and unticketed shows to your favourites list, giving shout-outs to artists and companies on social media using #UnleashYourFringe – these are things that Fringe audiences can do to show some essential early support and boost morale for the artists they love.

“So if your fave is coming to Edinburgh, or if a show tackles an issue that’s close to your heart, get it locked in now.”