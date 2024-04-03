Two women charged after videos of toddler vaping shared online

Two women have been charged after videos of a toddler vaping were posted on social media.

Police Scotland said the infant involved is “safe and well”.

The Daily Record reported the footage filmed in Ayrshire showed a toddler, thought to be aged between one and two, inhaling from a pink vape as adults watch.

Another video showed the youngster coughing after using the vape.

Police Scotland said two 19-year-old women were charged on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women, both aged 19 years, are the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal. The child is safe and well.”

Ayrshire MSP Siobhian Brown told the newspaper she was “horrified” by the footage.

The SNP MSP, who is also the Scottish community safety minister, said: “I was horrified to watch the footage of a toddler vaping on social media. Vapes are not harmless and contain nicotine and dangerous toxins that could damage young developing lungs.

“I would hope this is an isolated incident and most responsible parents would know the dangers involved.

“I have had concerns for several years with the increase of youth vaping, especially with the attractive different flavours and the accessibility of disposable vapes. The Scottish Government is bringing in welcome legislation to ban disposable vapes next year.”