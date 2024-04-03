Teenager allegedly involved in satanic online group faces terrorism charges

A teenager who was allegedly involved in an extremist satanic online group has appeared in court accused of plotting a terror attack on a homeless person.

It is claimed Cameron Finnigan was “preparing for an attack against a single homeless individual” who was living in a tent, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have been involved in a pseudo-satanist online group called 764, the prosecution told the court.

The defendant, of Denne Park, Horsham, West Sussex, has been charged with one count of preparation of terrorist acts, one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, namely a “kill guide”, and one count of possessing indecent images of a child.

Finnigan was charged on Tuesday after being arrested at his home address on March 26 following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Finnigan spoke during the hearing only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on April 12.