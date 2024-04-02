Samantha Mostyn appointed next governor-general of Australia

Businesswoman Samantha Mostyn has been named as the next governor-general of Australia, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Ms Mostyn – whose career has spanned executive roles in the worlds of sport, the arts and gender equality, alongside business – will succeed David Hurley when she is sworn into office on July 1.

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty the King, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Ms Samantha Mostyn, as the governor-general designate of the Commonwealth of Australia.”

Ms Mostyn was the first woman to be appointed to the Australian Football League (AFL) Commission, the AFL’s governing body, advocating for women’s inclusion at every level of the game during her time with the body.

The late Queen receives David Hurley and his wife Linda at the start of a private audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In 2021 she was awarded the Order of Australia for distinguished service to business, sustainability and to the community and was a founding supporter and chair of the women’s climate action group 1 Million Women.

She is also chair of Australia’s Federal Government Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, and also served on the boards of the Sydney Theatre Company and has chaired The Australian Museum.

The governor-general is the monarch’s representative in Australia and takes on a range of constitutional and ceremonial duties, including acting as commander-in-chief of the Australian Defence Force, with the role lasting five years.