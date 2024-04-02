Murder probe launched after man shot dead in west London

A man was shot dead in west London on Easter Monday, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at a residential address in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, at 10.17pm on Monday.

Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man for a gunshot wound but he died at the scene shortly before 11pm.

The scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half an hour period from 22.13. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online.”

A murder investigation has been launched, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place.

No arrests have been made.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.15pm on Monday April 1 to reports of an incident on Comeragh Road, W14.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.