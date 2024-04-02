Man pleads guilty to theft of golden toilet from Blenheim Palace

A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a £4.8 million golden toilet from Blenheim Palace.

James Sheen, 39, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to burglary, converting or transferring criminal property and conspiracy to do the same at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 18-carat toilet was stolen in September 2019 while it was featured in an art exhibition.

Sheen appeared at Oxford Crown Court via video link from HMP Five Wells, where he is already serving a 17-year sentence for a string of thefts.

The damage at Blenheim Palace after thieves stole the sculpture (Blenheim Palace/PA)

This includes £400,000-worth of tractors and high-value trophies from the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket.

Three other men have pleaded not guilty to charges related to the theft.

Michael Jones, 38, from Oxford, is accused of burglary.

Frederick Sines, aka Frederick Doe, from Ascot, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuck, 40, of west London, are both accused of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The men are due to go on trial on February 24, 2025.