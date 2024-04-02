Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Lancashire

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Colne in Lancashire, on Sunday.

Frank Wrona, of New Market Street, Colne, was charged on Tuesday following his arrest on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

Richard Chamberlain, 34, also from Colne, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination confirmed.

Police were called to a property in New Market Street at 2.26pm on Sunday where they found Mr Chamberlain being treated by paramedics.

He died a short time later.

Wrona has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and urged anyone with information or footage that could assist their investigation to contact police on 101, quoting log 640 of March 31 or to email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk.