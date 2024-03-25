Man admits three offences related to XL bully attack in Birmingham

An XL bully owner has admitted being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog that injured an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday to plead guilty to three charges of owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control following an incident in Bordesley Green on September 9.

A girl, whose identity is protected by a court order, suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by the dog, named Tyson, while two men were also injured after the dog allegedly broke free from its collar twice.

The court heard Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, does not object to the dog being destroyed.

Wearing a green camouflage t-shirt and trousers and a black jacket, Ajaz walked into the dock with the aid of crutches and listened as Judge Francis Laird KC adjourned the case for sentencing in May.

He told the defendant: “I will adjourn your case and order a pre-sentencing report be prepared by the probation service for sentencing on May 23.

“I will renew your bail on the same terms.”