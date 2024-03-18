XR demonstrators throw fake oil in GB News protest

GB News has been branded a “puppet TV station” for the fossil fuel industry by Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists who hurled fake oil outside the channel’s main studio.

Protesters threw the dark paint, which was made to look like oil, outside the entrance of the building in west London, as another activist who was wearing a “dark face of money” mask sat on top of a hastily-erected tripod dangling a Pinocchio-style puppet.

About a dozen protesters then stood in silence outside the building in Paddington as office workers arriving for the day shift were re-directed to another entrance.

Protesters outside GB News studios in Paddington, London (Philip Toscano/PA)

XR said the protest was highlighting GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall’s links to the fossil fuel industry, and also demanding an end to what it called a “torrent of climate lies and disinformation” on the channel.

Sir Paul is chairman and chief investment officer of Marshall Wace, a hedge fund with some £45 billion under management.

Other protesters stood at the entrance holding placards depicting the faces of GB News presenters including Nigel Farage, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Richard Tice and Lee Anderson, as well as Sir Paul, with the word “extremist” written beneath each of them.

GB News declined to comment on the demonstration (Philip Toscano/PA)

Jon Fuller, one of the XR team outside GB News, claimed the station is “sowing climate doubt and confusion”.

XR said it had launched another protest on Monday morning at the offices of Marshall Wace in central London.

They said that two of its activists had climbed the portico above the main doors and strung out a giant banner reading, “Marshall Wace: Cut the Ties To Fossil Fuels”.

Another group of protesters sprayed the front windows with a black “oil” spray.

GB News said there would be “no comment”, when asked about the demonstration.