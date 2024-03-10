TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall tackles Health Secretary over obesity plan

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has been accused of doing “next to nothing” to tackle obesity in a clash with celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Ms Atkins insisted she was working on a “prevention strategy” aimed at stopping people from becoming ill, which would cover obesity.

She suggested the NHS app could help people take responsibility for their own health.

On BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Health Secretary said: “I’ve been in post for three months now … I will be, over the coming weeks, setting out a prevention strategy which, of course, will include obesity.

Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall challenged Victoria Atkins live on TV (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We make the mistake, I think, of siloing obesity by itself. We know that it can have many, many other conditions, including causing type two diabetes.

“So, over the coming weeks you will see the Government set out our plans.

“I want to take a strategic approach to prevention and, in fact, the biggest public health intervention we can make, we are making, which is creating the first smoke-free generation.”

Pushed on delays to measures including banning multi-buy deals and pre-watershed adverts for junk food, Ms Atkins said: “We’ve got to reflect the society in which we serve, in which the NHS serves.”

River Cottage star Fearnley-Whittingstall, a panellist on the show, responded to her interview by saying: “I didn’t hear any obesity strategy.”